Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc

* says Partners with Fit Pay to accelerate the development of payments-enabled devices and wearables

* Fit Pay expects to payments-enable more than 2.5 million wearable devices in 2017, with number rising to more than 9 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)