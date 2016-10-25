BRIEF-ServiceMaster Global Q3 adjusted earnings $0.59/shr

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster global holdings, inc. Reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $758 million versus i/b/e/s view $755.3 million

* Servicemaster global holdings inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda range of $665 million to $675 million, or 7% to 8% growth over prior year

* Servicemaster global holdings inc says intends to refinance its existing term loan b due 2021 and $300 million revolving credit facility due 2019

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 6 percent y-o-y revenue increase in q3 2016 was driven primarily by impact of alterra acquisition in nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: