10 months ago
BRIEF-Meta Financial Group Q4 earnings per share $0.70
October 25, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Meta Financial Group Q4 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc :

* Meta Financial Group, Inc reports results for 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meta Financial Group Inc- net interest income was $19.9 million in 2016 fiscal Q4, an improvement of $4.2 million, or 27%, compared to $15.7 million in q4 of 2015

* Says co announces agreement to acquire EPS financial

* Meta financial group - net interest income was $19.9 million in 2016 fiscal Q4, an improvement of $4.2 million, or 27%, compared to $15.7 million in q4 of 2015

* Says deal for $42.5 million which includes payment of approximately $21.3 million in cash, 369,179 shares of MFG common stock

