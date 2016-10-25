FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wabtec reports Q3 results 2016
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wabtec reports Q3 results 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

* Wabtec reports 3q results, updates guidance, modifies terms for acquisition of faiveley transport

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 12 percent

* Q3 sales $676 million versus I/B/E/S view $720.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - fy earnings per diluted share are now expected to be between $4.00-$4.04

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says expects to complete purchase of Faiveley family stake in November

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec, Faiveley have extended term of agreements to Dec. 31, 2016, from original date of Oct. 27, 2016

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec will acquire faiveley family stake for Eur 100 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

