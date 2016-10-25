FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:50 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $438 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.69 billion to $1.695 billion

* Transunion- for full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance as follows

* Transunion says fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.42 and $1.43, an increase of 30 to 31 percent

* Transunion says sees for fy 2016 adjusted ebitda between $625 million and $627 million, an increase of approximately 20 percent on a constant currency basis

* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35

* Q3 revenue view $424.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.