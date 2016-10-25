FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theravance biopharma reports positive early-stage data
October 25, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Theravance biopharma reports positive early-stage data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Press release - theravance biopharma announces positive results including biomarker data from phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study of td-0714, an inhibitor of neprilysin (nep)

* Theravance biopharma inc - we expect to progress iv formulation of td-0714 into a phase 1 study in first half of 2017

* Theravance biopharma inc - study findings consistent with single-ascending dose (sad) data

* Theravance biopharma - study findings demonstrating sustained target engagement, low levels of renal elimination, favorable safety, tolerability profile

* Theravance biopharma inc - all doses in study were generally well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported at any dose in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

