BRIEF-Theravance biopharma reports positive early-stage data

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Press release - theravance biopharma announces positive results including biomarker data from phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study of td-0714, an inhibitor of neprilysin (nep)

* Theravance biopharma inc - we expect to progress iv formulation of td-0714 into a phase 1 study in first half of 2017

* Theravance biopharma inc - study findings consistent with single-ascending dose (sad) data

* Theravance biopharma - study findings demonstrating sustained target engagement, low levels of renal elimination, favorable safety, tolerability profile

* Theravance biopharma inc - all doses in study were generally well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported at any dose in study