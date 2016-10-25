FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tennant narrows 2016 full year sales and EPS guidance ranges
October 25, 2016 / 1:40 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Tennant narrows 2016 full year sales and EPS guidance ranges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Tennant company reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees fy 2016 sales $805 million to $815 million

* Q3 sales $200.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tennant co says company narrows 2016 full year sales and eps guidance ranges

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $812.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tennant -foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $2 million to $3 million

* Tennant co - foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in the range of $2 million to $3 million

* Tennant co - foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of about $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted share Further company coverage:

