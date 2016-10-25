FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2.50 mln
October 25, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2.50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

* Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2,500,000

* Says brokered financing has been increased to 7 million shares at a price of $0.25 per common share

* Non-brokered financing has been increased to 3 million shares at same offering price for gross proceeds of up to $750,000

* Planned use of proceeds from financing are to advance TMS's Generation III reactor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

