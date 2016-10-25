FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mutualfirst Q3 earnings per share $0.47
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 1:11 PM

BRIEF-Mutualfirst Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mutualfirst Financial Inc :

* Announces increased earnings in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 increased by $250,000 on a linked quarter basis and increased by $421,000 versus to q3 of 2015

* Net interest margin was 3.19% for q3 of 2016 compared to 3.16% in q2 of 2016

* Allowance for loan losses was constant at $12.6 million as of september 30, 2016 compared to december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

