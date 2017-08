Oct 25 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns a record $1.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in 3Q16; declares regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $10.1 million

* Net interest income before provision for loan loss increased 9.7% to $5.4 million in Q3 versus $4.9 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: