October 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Panera Bread Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.96 to $2.01 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.67 to $6.72

* Q3 2016 company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales up 3.4 percent, up 7.2 percent on a two-year basis

* Setting a target for fiscal Q4 2016 company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales growth of 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent

* Says Q3 sales $684.2 million versus $664.7 million last year

* Company-Owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in first 27 days of fiscal Q4 2016 were up 3.4 percent

* Says estimates impact of Hurricane Matthew resulted in transaction loss of about 35 to 40 basis points in first 27 days of fiscal Q4 2016

* Says for fiscal 2016, non-GAAP operating margin expected to be at more favorable end of previously provided range of down 50 to 100 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

