FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Q3 earnings per share c$1.25
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Q3 earnings per share c$1.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.25

* Says carloadings for quarter declined by four percent to 1,332 thousand

* Reports Q3-2016 net income of c$972 million, or c$1.25 per diluted share

* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to c$3.014 billion

* Says plans to invest about c$2.75 billion in its capital program for FY

* 53.3 per cent operating ratio in the quarter, a 0.5-point improvement over prior-year quarter's performance

* Q3 revenue ton-miles declined by three percent from year-earlier quarter

* Says company assumes that North American industrial production for year will be slightly negative for 2016

* Company expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in mid-single-digit range

* Says now expects 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be up about one percent versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.22, revenue view c$3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both Canada and U.S. Will be above their respective five-year averages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.