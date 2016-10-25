BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Q3 earnings per share c$1.25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.25

* Says carloadings for quarter declined by four percent to 1,332 thousand

* Reports Q3-2016 net income of c$972 million, or c$1.25 per diluted share

* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to c$3.014 billion

* Says plans to invest about c$2.75 billion in its capital program for FY

* 53.3 per cent operating ratio in the quarter, a 0.5-point improvement over prior-year quarter's performance

* Q3 revenue ton-miles declined by three percent from year-earlier quarter

* Says company assumes that North American industrial production for year will be slightly negative for 2016

* Company expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in mid-single-digit range

* Says now expects 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be up about one percent versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.22, revenue view c$3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both Canada and U.S. Will be above their respective five-year averages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: