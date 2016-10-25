FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Express Scripts Q3 earnings per share $1.15
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Express Scripts Q3 earnings per share $1.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co -

* Express Scripts announces 2016 third quarter results

* Narrowed its 2016 earnings per diluted share guidance from a range of $4.45 to $4.55 to a range of $4.47 to $4.53

* Q3 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.84 to $1.90

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.36 to $6.42

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.47 to $4.53

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44

* Qtrly adjusted claims of 312.2 million, down 5%

* Expects total adjusted claims for Q4 of 2016 to be in range of 314 million to 329 million

* Express scripts holding co is increasing its expected 2017 retention rate for 2016 selling season to a range of 97% - 98%

* Qtrly revenues $25.41 billion versus $ 25.22 billion

* Sees FY total adjusted claims 1,265 million to 1,280 million

* Q3 revenue view $25.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

