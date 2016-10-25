FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:25 PM

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill qtrly comparable restaurant transactions fell 15.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly comparable restaurant transactions decreased 15.2 pct

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly food costs were 35.1 pct of revenue, an increase of 210 basis points as compared to Q3 of 2015

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 14.1 pct, a decrease from 28.3 pct

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for 2017, management is targeting 195 - 210 new restaurant openings

* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high single-digits

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - board has approved investment of up to an additional $100 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of common stock

* Expects 195 - 210 new restaurant openings in 2017

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - for 2016, expects new restaurant openings for full year at or above high end of previously-disclosed range of 220 to 235

* Repurchase authorization is in addition to up to approximately $69.2 million available as of September 30, 2016

* Sees comparable restaurant sales declines in low single-digits for Q4

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - expects new restaurant openings for full year 2016 at or above high end of previously-disclosed range of 220 to 235

* Sees earnings per diluted share of $10.00 in 2017

* Qtrly EPS includes $0.29 related to shophouse impairment charge and $0.23 due to deferral of revenue from Chiptopia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

