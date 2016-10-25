BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial Q3 revenue rose 4 pct to $3.0 bln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc :

* Ameriprise Financial reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $3.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total assets under management and administration increased to $796 billion in Q3

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says Q3 2016 return on equity excluding AOCI was 19.0 percent; operating ROE excluding AOCI was 21.5 percent

* Q3 revenue view $2.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))