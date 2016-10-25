BRIEF-Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy VP of Finance
* Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy Vice President of Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Oct 25 USANA Health Sciences Inc :
* USANA Health Sciences reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $2.40
* Q3 sales $254.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* USANA Health Sciences Inc says revising its consolidated net sales outlook and earnings per share outlook for 2016
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.0 billion to $1.01 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $7.90 to $8.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.10, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Oct 25 Investors dumped General Motors Co shares on Tuesday despite record third-quarter results, highlighting the disconnect between Detroit and Wall Street as the long U.S. vehicle sales boom cools off.
