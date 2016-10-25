FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TSYS posts Q3 adj. earnings 71 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc

* TSYS reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total revenues (gaap) $4,150 million to $4,170 million

* Total System Services Inc sees 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $3,030 million to $3,045 million

* As a result of currency headwinds, total and net revenue guidance for 2016 are being adjusted

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $4.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total System Services Inc sees 2016 basic EPS GAAP $1.77 to $1.83

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders from continuing operations $2.78 to $2.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

