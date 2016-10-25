FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chubb Q3 oper earnings per share $2.88
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chubb Q3 oper earnings per share $2.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd :

* Chubb reports strong third quarter net income per share and record operating income per share, both $2.88, up 77.8% and 5.1%, respectively; P&C combined ratio is 86.0%; annualized roe and operating roe are 11.4% and 12.0%, respectively

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.88

* Q3 earnings per share $2.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd qtrly P&C combined ratio is 86.0%

* Chubb Ltd qtrly consolidated and P&C net premiums written of $7.6 billion and $7.0 billion, respectively, up 60.8% and 67.0%

* Book value and tangible book value per share increased 2.4% now stand at $103.96

* Chubb ltd - expects to achieve annualized run-rate savings of $800 million by end of 2018, up from prior estimate of $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.