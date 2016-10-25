FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UDR Q3 FFO per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Udr Inc

* Q3 FFO per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $243.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.2 million

* Updated full-year 2016 earnings growth guidance

* Increased FY 2016 net income per share guidance to $0.28 to $0.32 from $0.23 to $0.27

* Says Q3 adjusted funds from operations per share was $0.41

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Same-store NOI increased 6.4 percent year-over-year in Q3 of 2016

* Sees FY FFO per share in the range of $1.77 to $1.80

* Year-Over-Year same-store revenue for quarter was 5.3 percent

* Sees FY FFO as adjusted per share in range of $1.78 to $1.80

* Sees FY AFFO per share in range of $1.62 to $1.64

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for full-year 2016, company has reaffirmed its previously provided same-store growth guidance ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

