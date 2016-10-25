FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports preliminary Q3 2016 financial results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports preliminary Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks reports preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $1.285 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juniper Networks Inc - Net revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $1,285.3 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year and an increase of 5% sequentially

* Juniper Networks Inc - For quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016 non-GAAP net income per share will range between $0.59 and $0.65 on a diluted basis

* Juniper Networks Inc - Expects revenues will be approximately $1,350 million, plus or minus $30 million for Dec quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.