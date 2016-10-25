BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports preliminary Q3 2016 financial results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks reports preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $1.285 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juniper Networks Inc - Net revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $1,285.3 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year and an increase of 5% sequentially

* Juniper Networks Inc - For quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016 non-GAAP net income per share will range between $0.59 and $0.65 on a diluted basis

* Juniper Networks Inc - Expects revenues will be approximately $1,350 million, plus or minus $30 million for Dec quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: