BRIEF-Tanger reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.62

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Tanger reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.62

* Says raises 2016 guidance for net income, FFO, AFFO, and same center NOI

* Expects 2016 same center NOI growth between 3.1 pct and 3.5 pct for consolidated portfolio

* Says 2016 estimated diluted AFFO per share $2.34 - $2.38

* Sees 2016 estimated diluted FFO per share $2.33 to $2.37

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S