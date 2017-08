Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd -

* Butterfield reports third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Says net interest income increased by $5.0 million to $65.0 million in Q3 of 2016, compared to $60.0 million for Q3 of 2015