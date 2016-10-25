FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Unisys announces Q3 2016 financial results
October 25, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Unisys announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp

* Unisys announces third-quarter 2016 financial results, reaffirms full-year guidance

* Q3 revenue $683 million versus I/B/E/S view $673.6 million

* During Q3 2016, company continued to execute on its cost-reduction program, largely related to headcount reductions

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Unisys Corp qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.41

* Cost-Reduction program anticipated to result in $30 million of incremental annualized cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

