BRIEF-O-I reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.68 from cont ops

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Owens-illinois Inc :

* O-I reports third quarter 2016 results; steady improvement in earnings per share driven by further progress on strategic initiatives and the acquired business in mexico

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.21 to $2.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 diluted eps from continuing operations $0.68

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.27 to $2.32 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: