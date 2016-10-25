BRIEF-Highwoods announces availability of Q3 2016 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods announces availability of third quarter 2016 results

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.82

* Updated its 2016 FFO outlook to $3.26 to $3.28 per share from $3.20 to $3.28 per share

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Sees 2016 same property cash NOI to grow 4.75% to 5.25%

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S