BRIEF-Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy VP of Finance
Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy Vice President of Finance
Oct 25 Highwoods Properties Inc
* Highwoods announces availability of third quarter 2016 results
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.82
* Updated its 2016 FFO outlook to $3.26 to $3.28 per share from $3.20 to $3.28 per share
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Sees 2016 same property cash NOI to grow 4.75% to 5.25%
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Q3 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

FY2016 FFO per share view $3.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DETROIT, Oct 25 Investors dumped General Motors Co shares on Tuesday despite record third-quarter results, highlighting the disconnect between Detroit and Wall Street as the long U.S. vehicle sales boom cools off.
Oct 25 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv :