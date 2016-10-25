BRIEF-UMB Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.85

Oct 25 (Reuters) - UMB Financial Corp

* UMB Financial Corporation reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $41.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.87

* UMB Financial -Board of directors declared a $0.255 per share cash dividend, which represents a 4.1 percent increase over previous dividend amount

* UMB Financial Corp - Qtrly net interest income $124.8 million versus $109.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: