BRIEF-First Busey Corp announces 2016 Q3 earnings
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:15 PM

BRIEF-First Busey Corp announces 2016 Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Busey Corp :

* First Busey announces 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Busey Corp - net interest income of $44.1 million in Q3 of 2016 increased from $38.0 million in Q2 of 2016 and $28.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* First Busey Corp - net interest margin increased to 3.51 pct for Q3 of 2016, compared to 3.32 pct for Q2 of 2016, and 3.10 pct for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

