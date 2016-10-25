FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-D+H announces Q3 2016 earnings
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-D+H announces Q3 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DH Corp :

* D+H announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.16

* Q3 revenue C$417.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$429.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.49

* Sees 2016 revenue growth, as reported, in range of 10 pct to 12 pct

* DH Corp says has suspended its dividend reinvestment plan effective October 25, 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue growth on a proforma constant currency basis of 0 pct to 2 pct

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA decline of between 7 pct to 3 pct, with adjusted EBITDA margins in range of 27 pct to 28 pct

* FY2016 revenue view C$1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.