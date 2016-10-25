BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust Q3 adj FFO per share $0.72

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust :

* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.72

* Hersha Hospitality Trust-reaffirming its comparable property REVPAR growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted FFO and adjusted FFO per share guidance for 2016

* Hersha hospitality trust - sees FY net income per share $2.16 to $2.25