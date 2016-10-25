FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust Q3 adj FFO per share $0.72
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust Q3 adj FFO per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust :

* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.72

* Hersha Hospitality Trust-reaffirming its comparable property REVPAR growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted FFO and adjusted FFO per share guidance for 2016

* Hersha hospitality trust - sees FY net income per share $2.16 to $2.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.