10 months ago
BRIEF-QTS reports Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-QTS reports Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc :

* QTS reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67

* Q3 FFO per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue $103.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.4 million

* qts realty trust inc says reported NOI of $64.6 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 14.4% compared to q3 of 2015

* QTS realty trust inc sees 2016 operating FFO of $139 million to $143 million, and operating FFO per share of $2.57 to $2.65

* QTS realty trust inc sees capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $300 million for 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

