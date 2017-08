Oct 25 (Reuters) - Takata Corp :

* Takata Corp says its U.S. Subsidiary TK Holdings has appointed Paul O'Brien as vice president of ethics and compliance

* Takata - Paul O'Brien served at the U.S. DOJ, most recently as deputy assistant ag in criminal division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: