BRIEF-Key Energy Services commences reorganization

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc

* Key Energy Services commences reorganization via voluntary chapter 11 filing; receives approval of critical "first day" motions

* Key Energy Services Inc says funded debt to be reduced from approximately $1 billion to approximately $250 million

* Key Energy Services - principal components of plan include replacing key's existing $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility with new abl facility

* Key Energy Services - proceeds of rights offering,which will range between $85 million and $110 million ,will permit key to pay certain claims under plan

* Key Energy Services Inc - debtors will continue to operate their businesses in ordinary course while chapter 11 cases are pending

* Key Energy Services Inc - upon completion of restructuring, reorganized key will remain a publicly traded company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: