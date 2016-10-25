FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nabors Q3 loss per share $0.35
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nabors Q3 loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Q3 loss per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $519.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $541.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Experiencing significant utilization increases in lower 48 market"

* "Spot market pricing continues to remain competitive"

* Says "our international markets are showing signs of impending activity increases"

* Third-quarter performance confirms that rig count in lower 48 market has rebounded

* Says expect trend of decline in operating income to continue into beginning of 2017 driven by lower U.S. drilling margins and international utilization

* Q3 operating revenues from U.S. drilling & rig services $ 116.1 million versus $ 259.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.