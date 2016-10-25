BRIEF-Filo Mining announces books closed on c$20 mln private placement
* Announces books closed on c$20 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Smart Reit
* Says acquires mixed-use retail-office centre anchored by Walmart and Home Depot in the heart of Pointe Claire, Quebec
* Says deal price of about $62 million to be funded by existing cash,assumption of an existing first mortgage providing solid FFO accretion to reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces books closed on c$20 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files notice of intention for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Start-ups using new materials, tech to improve 'cattle-class'