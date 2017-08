Oct 25 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp

* Releases third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 operating revenue decreased by $13.7 million (or 31%) to $30.7 million in 2016

* Capital budget for 2016 of $7 million remains unchanged

* Q3 loss of $0.23 per basic common share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: