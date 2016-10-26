BRIEF-Ballard Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 25 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech delivers record Q2 retail revenue, up 14 percent
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales rose 9 percent to $564 million
* Logitech's fiscal year 2017 outlook is 8 percent to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency
* Fiscal year 2017 outlook is $195 million to $205 million in non-GAAP operating income
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $524.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Media mogul Sumner Redstone on Tuesday sued two ex-girlfriends for civil claims including elder abuse, alleging he was forced to borrow $100 million from the private company that holds his voting shares of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc to cover tax obligations on gifts he gave to the women.
* Dollar pulls back from 7-wk high on Fed rate hike expectations