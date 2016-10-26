FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc comparable RevPAR increased 1.3 pct for Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Hilton reports third quarter results; spin-off transactions on track for end of year

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.23 excluding items

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable revpar increased 1.3 percent for Q3

* Hilton Worldwide sees Q4 system-wide revpar to be flat to up 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to Q4 of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to be between $400 million and $450 million

* Hilton Worldwide - for 2017, system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $1,745 million and $1,775 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY park's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $750 million and $780 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY HGV's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $370 million and $390 million

* Qtrly total revenues $2,942 million versus $2,895 million

* Q3 revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
