10 months ago
BRIEF-Generac reports third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Generac reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc :

* Generac reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $373.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $363.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Generac Holdings Inc says revising upward its guidance for revenue growth for full year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 9 to 10 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Generac Holdings Inc sees 2016 total organic sales on a constant currency basis are now anticipated to decline between 8 to 9%

* Generac Holdings - approved new share repurchase program which authorizes repurchase of an additional $250 million of common stock over a 24 month period

* Generac Holdings Inc says 2016 operating and free cash flow generation is expected to increase significantly over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

