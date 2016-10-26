BRIEF-Exact Sciences Q3 loss per share $0.36

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exact sciences Corp- revenues of $28.1 million during Q3 ended Sept. 30, 2016, an increase of 123 percent from $12.6 million in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects cologuard tests volume will deliver full-year 2016 revenues in range of $93-95 million

* FY2016 revenue view $90.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S