Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cabela's Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $996.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 2.3% and U.S. Comparable store sales decreased 1.8%