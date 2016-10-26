FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The carlyle reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-The carlyle reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp

* The Carlyle Group announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we are also at beginning of what should be a significant, multi-year fundraising cycle for firm"

* Carlyle Group - $3.2 billion in gross new capital raised and $1.8 billion raised on a net basis after redemptions in Q3 2016

* Carlyle Group says $228 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for Q3 2016

* During Q3 2016, Carlyle generated $1.8 billion of net funds raised

* Carlyle generated 3 pct portfolio appreciation across carry fund platform in the quarter

* Carlyle Group - economic net income of $54 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.21 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis in Q3 2016

* Carlyle group says distributable earnings of $0.66 per common unit on a post-tax basis in Q3 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $607.3 million versus $297.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $506.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group says total assets under management of $169.1 billion as of Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

