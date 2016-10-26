BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS $0.70

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 sales $624.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies says reaffirms full-year earnings guidance
* Applied Industrial Technologies says reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

* FY earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S