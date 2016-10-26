FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS $0.70
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 sales $624.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies says reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

* FY earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
