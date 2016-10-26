FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q3 EPS $0.82
October 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q3 EPS $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Marketaxess reports third quarter 2016 revenues of $90.3 million, pre-tax income of $46.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.82

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 revenue rose 21.7 percent to $90.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketaxess Holdings says Q3 total trading volume of $322.1 billion, up 34.4 pct

* Marketaxess holdings says commission revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased 25.0 pct to $81.5 million, compared to $65.2 million for Q3 of 2015

* Marketaxess holdings says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
