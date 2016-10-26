FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide reports Q3 earnings per share $1.78
October 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide reports Q3 earnings per share $1.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 earnings per share $1.78

* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.68 to $5.71

* Says Q3 domestic revpar increased 1.9%

* Sees FY revenues of approximately $5.650 billion

* Sees FY adjusted net income of approximately $630 million

* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $5.68 - $5.71 based on a diluted share count of 111 million

* Says qtrly total system-wide same store revpar increased 1.4% compared with Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
