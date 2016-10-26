BRIEF-Boston Scientific Q3 GAAP EPS $0.17

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Scientific announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $8.335 billion to $8.385 billion

* Q3 sales $2.105 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.07 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Sees q4 2016 sales $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion

* Sees q4 2016 sales up about 8 to 11 percent

* Qtrly interventional cardiology net sales $568 million versus $500 million

* Qtrly net sales for cardiac rhythm management $467 million versus $451 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: