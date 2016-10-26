FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q3 EPS $0.99
October 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q3 EPS $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc

* Prosperity bancshares, inc. reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Prosperity bancshares inc - increase in dividend of 13.33% to $0.34 per share for q4 2016

* Net interest income before provision for credit losses for 3 months ended sept 30, 2016 was $154.1 million versus $156.1 million

* Qtrly net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.29% ,compared with 3.30% a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

