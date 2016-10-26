FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Q3 EPS $0.93 excluding items
October 26, 2016

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Q3 EPS $0.93 excluding items

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports third quarter profit

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.17 billion

* Southwest Airlines co sees q4 2016 rasm to decline in 4 to 5 percent range, compared with q4 2015 rasm

* Southwest Airlines co sees q4 2016 unit costs to increase in four to five percent range

* Southwest Airlines co - qtrly rpms 32.31 billion versus 31.05 billion

* Southwest Airlines co - qtrly asms 37.88 billion versus 36.36 billion

* Q3 load factor 85.3% versus 85.4%

* Southwest Airlines co - q4 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be approximately $2.10 per gallon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

