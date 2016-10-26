FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary end points in mid-phase trial
October 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary end points in mid-phase trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ProMetic Life Sciences Inc

* ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary and secondary end points in pivotal phase 2/3 trial

* Says to commence filing plasminogen bla modules with fda as planned in coming weeks

* ProMetic life sciences - well tolerated, without any drug related serious adverse events in trial

* ProMetic life sciences-additional clinical data will be submitted as supplement to bla after plasminogen receives expected accelerated approval in 2017

* ProMetic life sciences-"in accordance with fast track designation granted by FDA, we will commence filing modules for plasminogen bla in coming weeks"

* ProMetic life sciences inc - "on target for an expected commercial launch of plasminogen in usa mid-next year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

