FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Laboratory Corporation of America reports Q3 EPS $1.71
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Laboratory Corporation of America reports Q3 EPS $1.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Laboratory Corporation Of America holdings announces 2016 third quarter results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.25

* Q3 earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.70 to $8.90

* Sees FY 2016 net revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.0 pct over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion

* Sees 2016 net revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.0 pct over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America sees FY 2016 free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $840 million to $880 million

* 2016 outlook for net revenue growth includes impact from about 60 basis points of negative currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.